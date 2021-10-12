Senator Cantwell Requests Info from MARAD Related to Merchant Marine Academy Sexual Assaults and Harassment
U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), in her capacity as Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, has sent a letter to Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lesley requesting information related to investigations into reported allegations of sexual assault, rape and sexual harassment by Midshipmen at the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.gcaptain.com
Comments / 0