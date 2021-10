Hinterland Studio Has Officially Launched The Long Dark: Episode Four. The Long Dark, developed and published by Hinterland Studio, is a survival game that truly stood out from the crowd following its release in 2017. The game was praised for its interesting story, intense settings and easy-to-understand mechanics. Since its launch, Hinterland Studio has endeavored to provide more content for The Long Dark. Today, the game’s fourth episode, Fury, Then Silence, has launched on PC via both Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch.

