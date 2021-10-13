Inflation fears persist as US earnings season kicks off

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleInflation fears persisted overnight with the US Dollar continuing to march higher, despite long-dated US yields falling. New York markets seemed more pre-occupied with the yield curve flattening as shorted-dated yield firmed once again. That weighed on equities once again which are also pre-occupied with the kick-off of the US Q3 earnings season, led out of the gates by JP Morgan today. Critical this time around, will be the Q4 and 2022 outlooks by corporate heavyweights. Most especially is whether their outlooks are pared back as supply chain woes, higher inflation and funding costs, higher energy etc, take their toll. With equities so heavily priced towards a linear post-pandemic recovery, and with the Fed looking increasingly likely to withdraw the easy money punch bowl, we can expect a lot more two-way volatility in equity markets in Q4. Indeed, Fed officials Clarida and Bostic both alluded to as much overnight.

