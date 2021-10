Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. When eight-year-old Champ (A499034) first arrived at the shelter, he was in rough shape, with fly bites on his ears and a mass on his leg. But our veterinary team gave him loving care and medical treatment, and he’s now ready to be adopted! Champ is a friendly dog who loves people and loves toys. He’ll even play with toys by himself for fun. Champ needs a little bit of time to get to know new people and other pets, so patience with Champ is key. This handsome guy is ready for his second chance!

PASADENA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO