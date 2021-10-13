CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Alisal Fire Reaches 13,400 Acres

By Edhat Staff
Santa Barbara Edhat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew evacuation orders have been added for the Alisal Fire as it grows to over 13,400 acres keeping Highway 101 closed in both directions. The fire is currently 5% contained. The fire is burning in dense chaparral and grass and is being pushed by strong winds and growing at a rapid rate of speed. Fire behavior is extreme with wind-driven runs, uphill runs, and backing. Significant fire activity continues with critically low fuel moisture and wind-driven fire runs. Sundowner winds remain gusty from the northwest to north over the fire area. Localized northeast winds are being observed on the eastern side of the fire. Any east wind is likely being driven by the fire itself and will be very difficult to predict. Northwest winds should strengthen sometime between 4 and 7pm, which should remove that east wind but confidence is low. Later this evening winds will likely become more northeasterly to easterly then weaken overnight. Southwest winds are likely to develop Wednesday morning, which may turn southeasterly in the early afternoon, before becoming northwesterly as the Sundowners strengthen Wednesday evening.

#Us Forest Service#Infrastructure#East Wind#Acre#The Santa Ynez Valley#Gaviota#The Us Forest Service

