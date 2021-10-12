Retail Imports Drive Record Volumes at Port of Charleston Container Terminals in September

The Port of Savannah is so backlogged with shipping containers, that if you lined them up from end-to-end, they could stretch from Atlanta to Windsor, Canada. There are currently 80,000 containers at the port right now. Griff Lynch, the executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, said the port has been been dealing with this crisis since commerce picked up again in September 2020.

