Retail Imports Drive Record Volumes at Port of Charleston Container Terminals in September

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina’s Port of Charleston seems to be handling the the retail imports surge in stride as it kicks off holiday shipping season with a bang. SC Ports reported 205,008 TEUS in throughput in September across its three container terminals; Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and the new Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. This sets a record for the month September and marks a 5% increase year-over-year.

dcvelocity.com

East Coast ports post record volume

Ports along the East Coast continued to handle record-setting cargo volume heading into peak shipping season, with officials in the Northeast and the South citing double-digit increases in containers processed in August and September. In the South, port and government leaders also were touting regional benefits as incentives for businesses to diversify their port gateway strategies in light of persistent supply chain bottlenecks, especially on the West Coast.
INDUSTRY
wbtw.com

South Carolina ports report record volume, expect continued growth

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The ports of Charleston are bouncing back despite financial hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as state leaders recognize our numbers have increased dramatically. “South Carolina never closed. We did not allow the pandemic to close like some other states did and that has really put...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The Port of Savannah is experiencing a backlog of shipping containers

The Port of Savannah is so backlogged with shipping containers, that if you lined them up from end-to-end, they could stretch from Atlanta to Windsor, Canada. There are currently 80,000 containers at the port right now. Griff Lynch, the executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, said the port has been been dealing with this crisis since commerce picked up again in September 2020.
SAVANNAH, GA
whdh.com

North America’s biggest container port faces record backlog

(CNN) — Approximately 200,000 shipping containers remain on ships off the coast of Los Angeles on Monday as pandemic-related gridlock continues to disrupt various supply chains, according to Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. “We have about two weeks’ worth of work sitting at anchor...
INDUSTRY
workboat.com

Great Lakes ports report strong cargo volumes in September

Cargo volumes through the St. Lawrence Seaway and U.S. Great Lakes ports remained robust in September as ships delivered critical commodities and products without the delays or supply chain disruption seen in other trade gateways. According to figures from the St. Lawrence Seaway, cargo volumes from March 22 to Sept....
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Port Manatee container trade skyrockets 53.3 percent in record fiscal 2021

PALMETTO, Florida – Port Manatee’s skyrocketing containerized cargo trade continues to rise to record heights – soaring more than 53 percent in the just-ended fiscal year – while total cargo tonnage moving through the seaport has also reached an all-time high, according to figures reported today [Tuesday, Oct. 19]. In...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
gcaptain.com

Carriers Skip Congestion-Hit Port of Savannah

French shipping giant CMA CGM says it will suspend calls at the Port of Savannah on the U.S. East Coast due to severe congestion and long wait times. The announcement comes a day after German liner Hapag-Lloyd said it will also be omitting the Savanah call from its India America Express service.
gcaptain.com

Retail Imports Remain Near Records, But Could Be Higher Without Port Congestion, NRF Says

Imports through the nation’s top retail containers ports should remain at near-record levels this month, but could be even higher if not for port congestion, the National Retail Federation said this week. Forecasts for October retail imports are expected to dip slightly this month from last year’s unusually high numbers...
live5news.com

Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new high-tech grocery distribution center. Plans call for the more-than-720,000 square-foot distribution center to be built in the Lyman area of in Spartanburg County, according to a release from the governor’s office.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Eater

Port of Call Brings Big Food Hall Energy to the Market in Charleston

Charleston once again has a food hall, and this time it’s on Market Street in the former Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. location. New venture Port of Call is now open at 99 South Market Street. The 10,000-square-foot space holds five vendors, offers a full bar with an emphasis on craft beers, and includes an outdoor dining area.
gcaptain.com

California Ports Key to US Supply Chain Rank Among World’s Least Efficient

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 (Reuters) – Southern California’s Los Angeles and Long Beach ports handle the most ocean cargo of any ports in the United States, but are some of the least efficient in the world, according to a ranking by the World Bank and IHS Markit. In a review...
Long Beach Post

‘Decade of underinvestment’: San Pedro Bay port executives call for systemic change in supply chain

Poor trade policy and “more than a decade of underinvestment” in West Coast ports have left the agencies vulnerable, the LA Port director said, to the challenges caused by the uptick in cargo they’re now seeing. The post ‘Decade of underinvestment’: San Pedro Bay port executives call for systemic change in supply chain appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
gcaptain.com

Rising Rates and Capacity Problems for Shippers Frustrated by Skipped Port Calls

Container spot rates from Asia to the US have re-gained traction after China’s Golden Week holiday, while rates to Europe appear to have plateaued and could ease over the coming weeks. Both tradelanes are still experiencing acute capacity issues, with a high percentage of tonnage idled, awaiting berths at chronically...
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

US Port Logjam Brings Early Christmas For Importers

Christmas came early -- June, to be precise -- at the port of Los Angeles, as American importers raced to get ahead of a pandemic-sparked logjam that has snarled global shipping. The port, North America's busiest container terminal, began 24-hour operations Thursday after the White House intervened to help ease...
kptv.com

Port of Portland adds new shipping service to Terminal 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Port of Portland recently added new service that could help speed up the shipping process for local businesses in Oregon. This comes as there's been critical supply chain issues globally throughout the pandemic. "What we've done in the last couple weeks is added new service,"...

