Retail Imports Drive Record Volumes at Port of Charleston Container Terminals in September
South Carolina’s Port of Charleston seems to be handling the the retail imports surge in stride as it kicks off holiday shipping season with a bang. SC Ports reported 205,008 TEUS in throughput in September across its three container terminals; Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and the new Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. This sets a record for the month September and marks a 5% increase year-over-year.gcaptain.com
Comments / 0