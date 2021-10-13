CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD: Sustained decline seen below 1.1500 – UOB

Cover picture for the articleIn opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD risks a deeper pullback on a breach below the 1.1500 mark. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that while EUR ‘could dip below last week’s low at 1.1527; the major support at 1.1500 is not expected to come into the picture’. Our view was not wrong as EUR dipped to 1.1523 before settling 1.1527 (-0.21%). Downward momentum has barely improved and 1.1500 is still not expected to come into the picture. For today, EUR is more likely to trade between 1.1520 and 1.1570.”

