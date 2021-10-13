CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker Buehler proved he was the right choice for Game 4, as Dodgers even NLDS

By Eric Stephen
True Blue LA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalker Buehler didn’t earn the win in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, but he did all he could to keep the Dodgers’ season alive. He wasn’t alone in the 7-2 win over the Giants on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, but Buehler justified the Dodgers’ decision to pitch him on three days rest.

