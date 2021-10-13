CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Rodón empties tank in ALDS, faces free agency

 6 days ago
Carlos Rodón’s last pitch Tuesday ripped through the air at 97 mph, begging the question: Where did that come from?. Hours later, as the White Sox trickled out of the dugout after a 10-1 loss to the Astros, a different question emerged: Could that have been Rodón’s last pitch in a White Sox uniform?

