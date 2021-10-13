CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US inflation data, Fed minutes ahead [Video]

 6 days ago

FXStreet.com

Week ahead: Inflation, supply chain fears to persist as China GDP, flash PMIs eyed [Video]

Inflation data will grab the headlines for another week as more countries publish CPI numbers. But concerns about global growth will also preoccupy investors’ minds as China reports its GDP estimate for the third quarter and flash PMI figures for October are released. With the major central banks preparing to pull back their pandemic-era stimulus just as supply constraints are adding to businesses’ pain, there is heightened sensitivity in the markets about the growing threat of persistently high inflation.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dollar set for buyers into Fed meeting? [Video]

The USD is being bought at the moment on rising US rates on expectations that the Fed is going to be hiking interest rates. The sharp rise higher in yields across the world on inflation fears is also boosting the USD. Why? Because if we are heading into a stagflationary environment where growth is slow, but inflation is high then the USD will gain strongly in those conditions. So, could this be a great time to buy the USD? The seasonals say ‘yes’.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Will US inflation data drive gold prices higher or lower? [Video]

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as traders turned to a busy economic calendar of events ahead in the form of Inflation Data, Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest Monetary Policy Meeting and the first wave of U.S Corporate Earnings. The concerns hanging over markets in recent weeks have hinged...
BUSINESS
investing.com

US CPI and Fed minutes to reinforce taper expectations after soft NFP

The US dollar was left unscathed from Friday’s disappointing payrolls numbers, with investors sticking firmly to their expectations of the Fed announcing tapering in November. Inflation data and the minutes of the September FOMC meeting due on Wednesday (12:30 and 18:00 GMT, respectively) may solidify those bets, eliminating any remaining doubts that the Fed will soon pull the plug on stimulus. However, given how strongly US yields have been rising lately, there is a risk of a pullback from any surprise softness in the CPI readings, which could in turn weigh on the dollar.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – Fed Minutes and Inflation in Focus

Another fascinating week in the markets and there’s little reason to think there isn’t plenty more to come in the final months of the year. Russian President Vladimir Putin calmed investor nerves this week, reassuring everyone that the country stands ready to stabilise the energy market just as the situation was getting out of control. Of course, that would be far easier if the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s approval was accelerated. Over to you, Germany.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Nonfarm Payrolls preview and debt ceiling update [Video]

- New AmplifyME Market Maker podcast episode is out today (00:00). - What to expect from today's US Non-Farm Payrolls report(1:10). - US Senate approves temporary lift to the debt ceiling (8:11). - Oil heading for its seventh weekly gain (9:10). - Chinese Services data moves back into expansion (11:33).
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
BHG

Food and Gas Prices Are Hitting a Record High—Here's How to Be Prepared

From NPR to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the hot topic of discussion this week has been skyrocketing inflation in the United States. In case you missed the headlines, or were too busy working overtime to pay for the increasing costs on everything from food and gas to rent and restaurant tabs, here are the key takeaways regarding consumer prices in this country at the moment:
BUSINESS
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Large employers fear vaccine mandates will chase away workers. But 'real world data tells a different story.'

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates roll out across federal agencies and among many private businesses, companies that fall under the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test requirement are worried about employees quitting, a new poll has found. President Biden directed the Labor Department to develop a rule that companies with 100+ employees must require...
INDUSTRY
Tampa Bay News Wire

What to Expect In The 2022 Housing Market?

Consumers preparing to buy homes for the first time should know the ins and outs of the 2022 real estate market forecast. Analysts are making some strong predictions about the 2022 real estate market. It is crucial to know these predictions, where you trust them or not. With so many analytic real estate predictions, a few mispredictions should be expected. When all said and done, the 2022 real estate market will go one way or the other. In the meantime, you need to take advantage of the research conducted by reliable sources like Fannie Mae, John Burns Real Estate, and Freddie Mac.
REAL ESTATE
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
WORLD

