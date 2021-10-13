2022 Marocchi Memorial Scholarships Available
The Virginia War Memorial has announced that applications for its 2022 Marocchi Memorial College Scholarships are now being accepted. One scholarship of $2,500 is available to any student enrolled in the senior class of an accredited public or private school or homeschool program in the Commonwealth of Virginia. New this year, an additional $2,500 scholarship is available for a student currently enrolled in a Virginia public or private college or university and is participating in a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program.nrvnews.com
