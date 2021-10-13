2022 Marocchi Memorial Scholarships Available

Concern about the future for young people is what motivates climate activist Jamie Margolin. A young person herself, youth empowerment has always been her approach to stopping climate change. She founded Zero Hour — the youth-led climate action group behind the 2018 Washington, D.C., Climate March — when she was still in high school. Last year, she published Youth to Power: Your Voice and How to Use It to help young people learn how to take action on the issues they care about. Now she has partnered with the online scholarship search tool Access Scholarships to provide material support to young environmental activists in the form of a new scholarship.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO