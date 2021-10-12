CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, WI

Tammy Kay Rose

baldwin-bulletin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTammy Kay Rose, age 52, of Cumberland, WI, died on October 9, 2021, at her home with her family at her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Tammy was born on May 15, 1969, to Larry and Bev Albrightson in Menomonie, WI. She grew up in Woodville and graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School. Her prayers of finding love were answered when she met her high school sweetheart, Barry Rose, and the two would later be married on December 30, 1989. She was an incredible wife, and an amazing mother to their three sons: Cody, Brady, and Payton.

