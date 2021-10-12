CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Ai Clifford Cronk Jr.

baldwin-bulletin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAi Clifford Cronk Jr., age 85 of Woodville, died October 4th, 2021, at the Park View Community Campus in Woodville. Ai was born on October 10, 1935, in Buffalo, MN; the son of Ai Clifford Sr. and Helen (Hutchings) Cronk. He attended Long Lake country school prior to graduating from Forest Lake High School. At an early age, he learned the craft of farming as he watched his dad and learned the disciplines of hard work. On February 11, 1956, he was united in marriage to Joan Marie Julien at Elim Lutheran Church in Scandia, Minnesota. To this union, a son Ken and two daughters, Kelly and Kathy, were born. Farming was not a job for Ai, but rather a way of life. As many farmers can attest, you serve as the mechanic, veterinarian, chemist, mathematician, architect, and engineer when you own and operate your own farm. He was active with the farmer’s co-op and other organizations such as the Holstein Association and the DHIA (Dairy Herd Improvement Association). In 1972, the family moved to Woodville where they made their home. Following his retirement in 1997, he enjoyed road trips, sight-seeing, or visiting family. He was known to shake a leg polka dancing and enjoyed listening to country music, playing cards, and going bowling. The Cronks have been members of Zion Lutheran Church since moving to Woodville, which has been a great source of spiritual nourishment.

www.baldwin-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Apparent human remains found near Brian Laundrie's belongings, FBI says

The FBI confirmed Wednesday that authorities have found "what appears to be human remains" at the site where they were searching for Brian Laundrie. Michael McPherson, special agent in charge of the FBI's Tampa field office, also said authorities found personal items nearby — including a backpack and notebook — that they believe belong to Laundrie.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Retirement#Cremation#Woodville#Forest Lake High School#Elim Lutheran Church#The Holstein Association#Dhia#Zion Lutheran Church
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy