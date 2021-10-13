CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Bodycam footage shows the hunt for suspected alligator killers in DeSoto County

By Alex Howard
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – New bodycam footage from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies and FWC officers tracking down suspected alligator poachers on private property.

The property’s owner told dispatchers that what they suspected to be poachers were on Highway 72 at Barrow Avenue and flipped their vehicle.

By the time deputies arrived at the scene, the landowners who made the 911 call held one of the poachers, while deputies used dogs to try and track down the other two. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle.

One man the sheriff’s office identified as Daniel Douglas didn’t make it very far.

“I think I broke my ankle too because it’s hurting,” Douglas said in the body camera video, “The side I landed on from here down, smashed that Mother**** right in the ground.”

As medics tended to his wound, he claimed he thought he was turkey hunting with his friend, but instead they decided to shoot an Alligator on private land, without a permit.

“He decides he wants to turn around, shoot the gator and throw it in the back,” Douglas said.

Once they were spotted by the landowners, they took off. With the help of dogs, deputies found the rifle and recovered the stolen ATV, but despite that, no one was arrested at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said charges of illegal killing of an alligator, vehicle theft, and armed trespass have all been sent to the state attorney’s office.

