CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

SUEZ $3.5 Million Water Infrastructure Project In Toms River

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8SS6_0cPYLaAn00
File Photo

TOMS RIVER – SUEZ has announced that they’ve invested $3.5 million to replace about 2.2 miles of aging water main on several streets within Toms River.

The project is set to begin on October 18 on the following streets: Batchelor Street, Dickinson Avenue, East Woodland Avenue, Lafayette Avenue, Lowell Avenue, Marian Street, Russo Place, Terrace Avenue and West Woodland Avenue.

“Our customers depend on us to provide vital water services to their homes and businesses every day,” said Jim Mastrokalos, Director of Operations. “In addition to ensuring a resilient, sustainable water system for years to come, customers can rest assured that proactive investments like this one protect both public health and the environment.”

The aging water main from the 1950s will now be replaced with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron pipe and renew 206 individual water services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsIgw_0cPYLaAn00
This map shows where the project will be done. (Map courtesy SUEZ)

SUEZ is anticipating crews will work five days a week, Monday through Friday, during both days and nights. Residents in the area are reminded to be prepared for traffic detours and intermittent temporary parking limitations.

SUEZ will provide ample notification to residents as the project progresses, including when to expect brief interruptions of water service. Residents located within the construction site will be able to move through the area as needed, and emergency services will be able to respond, as access will not be obstructed during the project.

Including milling and paving, the project is expected to be completed by June. For more information, visit the company website: mysuezwater.com, or call with questions or concerns at 877-565-1456.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Lane To Close On Seaside Bridge For Repairs

TOMS RIVER – One of the westbound lanes on the bridge out of Seaside will be closed for repairs, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. The work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, October 18 and will continue through 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 21. The contractor, PKF Mark III, will only close the lane during the day. Bridge deck and joint repairs will be done between Sunset Drive and Douglas Avenue.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Officials Push For Route 9 To Be Paved

BERKELEY – Residents and elected officials have been complaining about the state of Route 9 for years but some recent utility work has made it very bumpy to drive over. New Jersey Natural Gas is working on their pipes in the area. Following that, the New Jersey Department of Transportation was to perform a road improvement project for about eight miles of Route 9 from Beachwood to Lanoka Harbor. Intersections along that stretch would be upgraded but the changes were not expected to drastically change the direction of traffic.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two New Warehouses Proposed For Howell Rd.

HOWELL – An application for two warehouses proposed for construction on Howell Road was presented to the Howell Planning Board. The testimony was heard on September 2 and an additional session is planned to be heard at the October 21 meeting. The application was filed by AAFFHW Property LLC as...
HOWELL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Government
Jersey Shore Online

Waretown Residents Can Report Issues Online

WARETOWN – Ocean Township residents will soon have the ability to electronically report local issues with potholes and other maintenance issues according to a presentation made at the Township Committee’s most recent meeting. Township Committee members approved acquisition of the software program earlier this year as a means of streamlining...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Residents Wary Of New Warehouse Development

BRICK – A scaled-down version for the development of a vacant parcel at the intersection of Drum Point Road and Old Silverton Road, which was previously rejected by the Planning Board, was given a green light during a recent hearing. The L-shaped 28,000 square foot lot, located behind the Red...
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Suez#Water Service#River East#Operations#Mysuezwater Com
Jersey Shore Online

Roadway Improvements Planned

BRICK – The governing body authorized the receipt of bids for two roadway projects and awarded a bid for a third project. Towns have to accept bids from contracting companies for various projects. They award the contract to the lowest qualified bidder. First, a receipt of bids was authorized for...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Town Could Be Sued For Denying 100 Homes

HOWELL – After the recent rejection of a developer’s 100 age-restricted housing units, the Township Council might be facing litigation as a result. At a recent meeting, the members of the council disagreed on whether the development should be authorized or not. By rejecting the developer’s agreement, they might be allowed to now build 408 unrestricted units.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Saving Money On Energy Costs

TOMS RIVER – Ocean County officials are pleased with the results of an energy master plan which is realizing substantial savings as it moves beyond its five-year mark. Ocean County Commissioner Joseph Vicari said, “the steps we have taken to install improvements in many of the main County government buildings in downtown Toms River to improve energy efficiencies have been more beneficial than we could have anticipated.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy