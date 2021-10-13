SUEZ $3.5 Million Water Infrastructure Project In Toms River

File Photo

TOMS RIVER – SUEZ has announced that they’ve invested $3.5 million to replace about 2.2 miles of aging water main on several streets within Toms River.

The project is set to begin on October 18 on the following streets: Batchelor Street, Dickinson Avenue, East Woodland Avenue, Lafayette Avenue, Lowell Avenue, Marian Street, Russo Place, Terrace Avenue and West Woodland Avenue.

“Our customers depend on us to provide vital water services to their homes and businesses every day,” said Jim Mastrokalos, Director of Operations. “In addition to ensuring a resilient, sustainable water system for years to come, customers can rest assured that proactive investments like this one protect both public health and the environment.”

The aging water main from the 1950s will now be replaced with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron pipe and renew 206 individual water services.

This map shows where the project will be done. (Map courtesy SUEZ)

SUEZ is anticipating crews will work five days a week, Monday through Friday, during both days and nights. Residents in the area are reminded to be prepared for traffic detours and intermittent temporary parking limitations.

SUEZ will provide ample notification to residents as the project progresses, including when to expect brief interruptions of water service. Residents located within the construction site will be able to move through the area as needed, and emergency services will be able to respond, as access will not be obstructed during the project.

Including milling and paving, the project is expected to be completed by June. For more information, visit the company website: mysuezwater.com, or call with questions or concerns at 877-565-1456.