CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FOREX-Dollar eases from one-year high before CPI data as Fed clues sought

By Kevin Buckland
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The dollar eased back from a one-year high versus major peers on Wednesday ahead of U.S. consumer price data that could provide additional clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus and raise interest rates.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, slipped 0.18% to 94.358 from Tuesday, when it touched 94.563 for the first time since late September 2020.

The U.S. currency weakened 0.13% to 113.465 yen, down from a three-year high of 113.785 yen reached in the previous session.

The euro climbed 0.18% to $1.1551, off Tuesday’s $1.1522, its lowest in nearly 15 months.

“The CPI is going to be really important, so there may be a little bit of positioning ahead of that,” said Joseph Capurso, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

“The risk is for inflation to stay high, and that would bring forward market expectations for the timing and pace of rate hikes, and that will support the U.S. dollar. It’s off a little bit today but I think the dollar has more upside.”

The dollar gained on Tuesday amid rising expectations the Fed will announce a tapering of stimulus next month, with interest rate hikes following next year.

Money markets priced about a 50-50 chance of a rate increase by July, after three Fed policymakers said overnight that the U.S. economy has healed enough to begin to scale back the central bank’s asset-purchase programme, including Vice Chair Richard Clarida.

Meanwhile, a surge in energy prices has fuelled inflation concerns and stoked bets that the Fed may need to move faster to normalise policy than officials had projected.

“CPI is the main economic draw” on Wednesday, and “has the potential to see Fed rate hike expectations move again, one way or another,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

Most Fed policymakers continue to say inflationary pressures will prove transitory.

Governors Lael Brainard and Michelle Bowman are among the Fed officials due to speak later Wednesday, when the minutes of the central bank’s September meeting are also due to be released.

Sterling strengthened 0.19% to $1.36135, but remained around the middle of this month’s range.

The Aussie dollar slipped 0.19% to $0.73375, retreating from Tuesday’s one-month high at $0.7384.

Bitcoin traded around $56,200, after reaching a five-month high of $57,855.79 at the start of the week.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Inflation#Cpi#Forex#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Euro#National Australia Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
AFP

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Global finance officials are worried about rising inflation pressures but there it is little fear that it will become a "runaway train," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Sunday. However, in advanced economies "policymakers have the tools" to deal with inflation, she said, so "there is no significant concern that this would be a runaway train."
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Pound Rally Eases ahead of UK CPI and PMI Data as BoE again Flags Rate Hike

It’s a busy week for UK data releases as some crucial indicators on inflation, consumption and overall economic activity are due ahead of the Bank of England’s policy meeting in the first week of November. The latest read on the consumer price index is out on Wednesday (06:00 GMT) and will be followed by retail sales (06:00 GMT) and flash PMI (08:30 GMT) data on Friday. Intensifying speculation that the BoE is getting ready to raise interest rates for the first time in three years have revived the pound, which had fallen to 9-month lows versus the US dollar at the end of September.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields calm after hefty sell-off

(Adds details, updates prices) Oct 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were steady on Tuesday, stabilising after a sharp sell-off in the bond markets of developed economies in the previous session. Euro area bond yields moved sharply higher on Monday, tracking their British counterparts. Short-dated British yields spiked that...
BUSINESS
Reuters

World stocks hit 1-month high as traders look to earnings boost

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - World stocks climbed to a one-month high on Tuesday as a rally in technology shares and prospects of more forecast-beating corporate earnings helped counter concerns about elevated inflationary pressures. Oil prices rose but stood below Monday's three-year highs while the worrying trend of flattening global...
STOCKS
Reuters

Risk of higher euro zone inflation on the rise: ECB's Vasle

LJUBLJANA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation is at risk of overshooting projections so the European Central Bank needs to carefully monitor price growth and should end its emergency stimulus programme next March, ECB policymaker Bostjan Vasle told Reuters. Inflation has surged above the ECB’s target due to a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy