The space only came open for a second, but that was all it took. Monmouth commit Summer Reimet leads the state in scoring and when she sees daylight, the senior takes her shot. On Monday, Reimet nailed a perfect kick for Ocean City, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and helped put away Mainland, 2-0, in the Cape-Atlantic League championship game.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO