Parkston, SD

Area volleyball roundup: Wagner beats Parkston for 11th straight win this season

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKSTON — Wagner picked up a four-set win on the road against Parkston on Tuesday. Set scores were 25-16, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-18. Wagner (19-4): Emma Yost had 19 kills, 22 digs and two blocks while Macy Koupal had 39 assists, 12 digs, three ace serves and four blocks. Shona Kocer had 10 kills and four blocks while Avari Bruguier had eight kills and 14 digs. Shalayne Nagel had 12 digs, three ace serves and three blocks while Madi Knebel added 18 digs. The Raiders host Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Oct. 14.

