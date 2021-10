LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. LITA by Ciara is officially here and just as we suspected, the pieces are everything! According to Ciara, the new, luxury clothing line was inspired by love with the goal of reaching the modern woman. “My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place, her best friend in fashion, to help her create looks for all the moments in her life,” the 35-year-old said in a statement to Good Morning America. “Each piece reflects my passion for fashion with excellent fit, quality, and sustainability. The LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO