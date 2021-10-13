CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SF Giants fail to close out Dodgers, historic NLDS matchup heads to winner-take-all Game 5

By Kerry Crowley
Vacaville Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The division race was epic, the playoff matchup is historic and the next game between the two best teams in the majors is bound to be one for the ages. With a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday in Los Angles, the Giants brought the first modern-era playoff series between the rivals back up the coastline for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday night at Oracle Park.

www.thereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Julio Urías
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Dominic Leone
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
Vacaville Reporter

What SF Giants are saying after beating LA Dodgers in Game 1 of NLDS

The Giants opened the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 4-0 victory at Oracle Park on Friday night. Logan Webb and two relievers combined on a five-hit shutout, while Buster Posey, Kris Bryant and Brandon Crawford homered for the Giants. Here is a transcript of some of the...
MLB
giants365.com

SF Giants vs. Dodgers: Alex Wood’s path to pitching NLDS Game 3 against former team

Those friendships will land in strange territory on Monday with Alex Wood tabbed to start against his old team in Game 3 for the San Francisco Giants, going head-to-head with multi-Cy Young winner Max Scherzer as both teams try to take the lead in a National League Division Series tied 1-1. Wood, 30, is having one of his best seasons on the Giants side, but he knows the Dodgers know him and his stuff better than anyone. They know me really well," Wood said.
MLB
Whittier Daily News

Giants shut out Dodgers, NLDS Game 3 live postgame updates

The San Francisco Giants beat the Dodgers 1-0 Monday on the strength of a strong start from Alex Wood and great defense throughout. Follow along for postgame updates. Scouting report and prediction | Game 2: Dodgers bats come alive | Scherzer counting on cleaned-up mechanics for Game 3 | Nine moments that defined the rivalry.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Nlds#Game One#Era
Vacaville Reporter

Dodgers take drama out of Game 2 – SF Giants lose a blowout as series moves to LA

SAN FRANCISCO — Throughout the greatest division race in major league history, the margin between the Giants and Dodgers remained razor thin. A 107-win Giants team outlasted a 106-win Dodgers team in large part because it won the season series between the teams by a single game. It should come as no surprise that a pair of evenly matched clubs split the first two matchups of the first modern era playoff series between the rivals, but the fashion in which the games have been decided hasn’t exactly left fans on the edge of their seats.
MLB
funcheap.com

Giants vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 3 & 4 Watch Party w/ All-Game Happy Hour (SF)

Giants vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 3 & 4 Watch Party w/ All-Game Happy Hour (SF) The epic series continues with Game 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series Playoffs between the SF Giants and the LA Dodgers. Don’t miss all the excitement as we watch and party together with friends and fans at Woodbury right next to Oracle Park.
MLB
NBC Bay Area

Dodgers Offense Overwhelms Giants, Take Game 2 of NLDS

Fans were leaving Oracle Park disappointed as the San Francisco Giants lost to the Dodgers 9-2 in game two of the National League Division Series Saturday night. The series is now tied 1-1. The series will head to Los Angeles for games 3 and 4 of the series at Dodger Stadium on Monday and Tuesday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

SF Giants: NLDS Game 1 preview against the Dodgers

The SF Giants (107-55) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56) kick off an NLDS series that begins tonight. The Giants narrowly edged the Dodgers with 10 wins in 19 games including a key series victory in September. The rivalry is one that spans decades with plenty of heated moments and tense exchanges.
MLB
giants365.com

SF Giants shake up lineup for NLDS Game 2 vs. Dodgers

A Giants team that took Game 1 of the NLDS in convincing fashion with a 4-0 victory over the Dodgers will use a different lineup on Saturday against Los Angeles southpaw Julio Urías. Three right-handed hitters who started Friday's game on the bench –Darin Ruf, Austin Slater and Donovan Solano– will all start on Saturday against Urías, who went 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in five starts against San Francisco during the regular season.
MLB
Vallejo Times-Herald

SF Giants beat Dodgers in NLDS Game 1 as Webb’s legend grows, offense slugs three homers

SAN FRANCISCO — The legend of Logan Webb is growing. After turning in one of the most memorable regular-season performances in Giants history in a division-clinching victory Sunday against the Padres, Webb returned to the mound on Friday at Oracle Park for his postseason debut and delivered one of the best starts in the team’s storied playoff history.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy