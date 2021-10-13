Google Pixel 6 color variants look stunning in this set of new renders

Android 12 is here, but we’re still waiting for the Pixel 6. The official news today start with major software updates that simply decided to happen at the same time, for some odd reason. Starting with Microsoft, they just announced that Windows 11 is now generally available to the public, so depending on where you are you can get it. On a weird kind of rollout, instead of launching it at the same time, it will roll out whenever it becomes October 5th for your time zone so make sure to stay on the look for that. On the other hand Google just released Android 12 as well! We usually get the latest version of Android with the new Pixel Series but, it seems that they’re taking a different route this year too. For anyone who wants to download it, it is available on the Android Open Source Project where you can read the official release notes, letting you know of everything coming to your new device. Google also said that it is coming to a device near you starting with Pixels in the next few weeks, Galaxy, OnePlus, OPPO and other devices later this year. We have dedicated articles for both of these in the links in the description so you can check out everything you need to know.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO