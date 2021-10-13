CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Pixel 6 color variants look stunning in this set of new renders

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have surfaced online along with their corresponding fancy names. The flagship devices are likely to retain the lineup's odd nomenclature, including names that include "kinda" and "sorta." Google will formally announce the next-generation phones on October 19. Google's...

