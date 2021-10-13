Commentary: Values during time of crisis
What motivated first responders during 9/11 to run into burning buildings? What motivates doctors and nurses to put their own lives at risk in response to the COVID-19 crisis? What motivates an employee to go to work every day? It may seem ridiculous at first glance to put these questions side by side considering the potential ramifications for first responders and healthcare workers, but is it really? As human beings we all want to know that we matter, that we make a difference, that we will be remembered when we are gone. We are creatures driven by passion. So, the better question may be what is your passion, what makes you want to get up in the morning and go to work?www.infortwayne.com
