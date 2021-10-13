Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Comanche, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Kiowa The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kiowa County in south central Kansas Comanche County in south central Kansas Southeastern Clark County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1144 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Coldwater to near Protection to 11 miles north of Buffalo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Coldwater, Buttermilk and Lake Coldwater around 1150 PM CDT. Wilmore around 1155 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Belvidere. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH