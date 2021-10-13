Frost Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations 4 to 8 inches with local amounts around one foot along and south of Wyoming Boulevard on the south side of Casper. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, including along I-25, US 20/26 west of Casper, and Wyoming Boulevard. Wet or slushy roads during the day may become very slick and snow covered toward sunset. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures across Natrona County will be highly variable at the start of this event. A rain/snow mix or a change over to snow will be possible through the Tuesday morning commute.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO