San Bernardino County, CA

Frost Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 02:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures 28 to 34 will result in frost. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Johnson County Snow Increases through the Day on Tuesday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early Tuesday morning will change to all snow after sunrise. Accumulations over far southern Johnson County will reach 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Tuesday and Tuesday Evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Local snowfall of 4 to 6 inches possible near the Natrona County line mainly south of Kaycee and Sussex...as well as west of Interstate 25.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Green Lake, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 07:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Green Lake; Marquette FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will gradually warm through the morning hours.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 7:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 13.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If traveling into the mountains, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches, highest over southern portions of the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Recreationists should take caution for rapidly deteriorating conditions. Roads will be snowpacked or slushy.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
San Bernardino County, CA
Lucerne, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Everett City affecting Wayne, Glynn and McIntosh Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Baxley. * Until Thursday morning. * At 7:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 79.0 feet. * Flood stage is 74.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 71.6 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. * Impact...At 78.0 feet, Deens Landing and Carter Linton Landing are completely flooded. Davis Landing Road, Morris Landing Road and Getaway Lane at Carters Bight Landing begin to flood.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lander Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Higher amounts possible towards Sinks Canyon. * WHERE...Lander Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and slushy Tuesday morning, before becoming mainly wet by early afternoon.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Local amounts to around 8 inches over Beaver Rim. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures between Jeffrey City and Alcova Reservoir will be variable early in this storm, with a rain/snow mix possible through sunrise Tuesday. Higher snow totals are expected along US Highway 287 between Sweetwater Station and Lander.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around one foot in the southern Absaroka Range. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Wind River Mountains West. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Mountain recreation is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest at the south end of the Absaroka Range, while totals may only reach a few inches toward the Montana state line. The heaviest amounts on the west slopes of the Wind River Mountains will be over the south, and along the Divide above 10000 feet.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. * WHERE...Casper Mountain. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will fall during the day Tuesday.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations 4 to 8 inches with local amounts around one foot along and south of Wyoming Boulevard on the south side of Casper. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, including along I-25, US 20/26 west of Casper, and Wyoming Boulevard. Wet or slushy roads during the day may become very slick and snow covered toward sunset. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures across Natrona County will be highly variable at the start of this event. A rain/snow mix or a change over to snow will be possible through the Tuesday morning commute.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 22:21:00 SST Expires: 2021-10-19 10:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 10 to 12 feet will impact south facing shores of American Samoa. These surfs are generated by long period southerly swells. * TIMING...through Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1021 PO ASO GAFUA OKETOPA 18 2021 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...E aafia talafatai i saute o Amerika Samoa i galu e 10 i le 12 futu. O nei galu maualuluga na mafua mai i auma mai saute. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Lua. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma e malolosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until further notice. * At 215 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.4 feet Saturday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Greeley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Timing...Noon to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 00:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts near Lonetree and Robertson. * WHERE...Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected on I-80 from the Evanston area east to the Uinta County line and other roads through the county. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
UINTA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green River Basin. * WHEN...From 1 AM to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Slick roads will make travel hazardous during the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall along US 189 from Big Piney/Marbleton to Daniel.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations from 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Tuesday to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 22:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations above 8000 feet of 6-12 inches with locally higher amounts near Snow Basin, the upper Cottonwoods and the western Uintas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph this evening. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Wasatch Mountains I- 80 North and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow packed roads above 7500 feet. Mountain passes below 7500 feet will be mainly slushy with occasional snow packed roads through Tuesday morning.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Timing...Noon to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO

