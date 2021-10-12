CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Change in guidance on daily aspirin to prevent heart attack or stroke

NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says adults in their 40s and 50s should only take daily aspirin if their doctors recommend it. Dr. John Torres explains the change in guidance.Oct. 12, 2021.

