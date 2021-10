Gateway Community & Technical College is now offering FREE tuition to new students in the Spring 2022 semester that starts in January. “We know that the ongoing pandemic has made a lot of people put their life and education goals on hold for many different reasons,” said Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “This scholarship, where students can get their first semester on us, will remove the financial barrier that many new students face.”

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO