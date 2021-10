Ryle and Covington Catholic remained on top in district football standings after winning away games by just one point on Friday. In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, CovCath scored a touchdown and two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead against Highlands in a Class 5A seeding game. On the Bluebirds’ final possession, they got the ball to the 13-yard line, but a field goal attempt was blocked and CovCath ran out the clock to come away with its eighth straight win in the long-standing rivalry between the two teams.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO