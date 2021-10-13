No. 15 Lions win vs. Air Force; a turning point in rocky season
LMU water polo (5-10 overall, 1-0 WWPA) faced off against two more ranked opponents this past weekend, topping No. 17 Air Force (AF) 16-12 last Saturday, before being buried by No. 4 Santa Barbara on Sunday, 20-12. But it was the Lions’ Saturday performance that marked the beginning of conference play and, in this reporter's opinion, a new spark for the 5-10 squad. It was their second straight victory over a ranked opponent.www.laloyolan.com
