Even without a national election, the Yale Votes coalition has continued to work towards increasing voter turnout at Yale. The coalition — made up of Every Vote Counts, Yale College Democrats and the Yale College Council — works to increase participation in local elections and make systemic changes to increase voting accessibility. The coalition helps register voters on campus, educates students about upcoming elections and creates more accessible ways to vote. For the 2020 presidential election, Yale Votes ran the Pledge to 100 program, in which organizations, professors and individual students pledged to commit to full voter participation. In years without a national election — and in majority-Yale districts — voter turnout tends to be significantly lower, so Yale Votes continues to help students learn about and participate in local elections.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO