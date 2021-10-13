Bitcoin and Ethereum Try to Recover, BNB Rallies

This cryptoweek, Vladimir Putin declared that bitcoin has the “right to exist”. So there you go, no worries, BTC will not vanish from existence. Also, JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon reiterated that he thinks BTC is useless… Anyways, with the rise of crypto prices came a jump in the crypto market sentiment, derivatives traders were more active again with open interest in BTC futures going up significantly, and as BTC entered the spotlight, Ethereum took a break. Speaking of Ethereum, half a million dollars was paid for a failed transaction. Yikes! Polkadot rallied too as the team said that parachains can be deployed. Bitfury is said to be valued 'in billions' of pounds as IPO rumors reemerge, a new funding round could bring Consensys’ value to USD 3bn, Binance dedicated USD 1bn towards growing the ecosystem of its BSC, FTX US launched its new NFT marketplace, 1.5% of Coinbase existing user number joined their NFT marketplace waitlist in just a day, and some critics described TikTok’s planned NFT rollout as a flop. As this was happening, Stripe is looking to hire a team of engineers for its crypto operations, while the online voting period for the Mt. Gox creditors to approve or reject the proposed civil rehabilitation plan ended.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO