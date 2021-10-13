CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin and Ethereum Try to Recover, BNB Rallies

By Aayush Jindal
cryptonews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin price corrected lower and tested USD 54,000 before recovering. Ethereum declined towards USD 3,400, XRP stayed above the USD 1.05 support. BNB rallied over 13% and surpassed the USD 450 level. Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the USD 57,800 zone. BTC corrected lower below USD 55,500 and...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Which altcoins have the chance to rise as high as Bitcoin (BTC)?

The last day of the week is neither bullish as some coins are in the green zone while others are in the red. The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 11.55% over the past seven days. BTC/USD chart by TradingView. Despite today's slight decline, Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum-Powered Altcoins Ignite Rallies After Surprise Coinbase Listing

Two altcoins are on the move after receiving sudden support from Coinbase, the top crypto exchange in the US. In a new announcement, Coinbase revealed that it would support trading for ARPA Chain (ARPA), Bounce (AUCTION), and Perpetual Protocol (PERP) at 9 am Pacific Standard Time on Tuesday. All three cryptos are Ethereum tokens.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Big in Japan, Ethereum Dominant in Singapore, Australians Love Cardano

A new survey by personal finance comparison site Finder took a look at which cryptoasset is the most commonly owned in specific countries, and in which countries do specific cryptoassets have seen the highest adoption rate. The survey looked into 22 countries and 5 cryptoassets: bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), cardano...
WORLD
cryptonews.com

First Bitcoin ETF Opens Up, BTC Spikes Above USD 63,000

The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) backed by bitcoin (BTC) futures contracts went live today on the NYSE Arca exchange. The launch is considered a success by analysts, with trading volumes indicative of large interest from traders and BTC spiking above USD 63,000 for the first time since April. (Updated at 17:09 UTC: updates throughout the entire text.)
STOCKS
International Business Times

Toddler Makes 6,500% Profit As Bitcoin Price Surges To $62,000

A toddler in Brazil made a 6,500% profit on one Bitcoin as prices soar back to the $60,000 mark. The four-year-old girl, whose identity was not revealed, received 1 BTC from her father Joao Canhada in 2017 when Bitcoin was still priced at roughly $915.80. “As soon as my daughter...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xrp#Bnb#Btc#Ada#Ltc
cryptonews.com

‘Risk-Free’ Trade Makes Comeback as Bitcoin ETF Fuels Futures Premiums

The closest thing to a "risk-free" trade in the crypto market has once again appeared back on the radar for many traders, after the introduction of exchange-traded funds (ETF) backed by bitcoin (BTC) futures contracts have pushed price premiums on regulated bitcoin futures higher. The trade, often called the basis...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Weekly Bitcoin Breakdown w/ Will Clemente

In this video, Anthony Pompliano and his brothers Joe and John talk to emerging Bitcoin on-chain analyst Will Clemente, who shares his latest insights into Bitcoin from on-chain events perspective. The interview took place on October 15, 2021.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Popular BTM Operator: Bitcoin of America Adds Ethereum to Its Bitcoin ATMs

PRESS RELEASE. Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). Apart from ensuring a fast and hassle-free transaction, they are known for their customer support. Bitcoin of America recently announced their newest addition to their Bitcoin ATM machines (BTMs). Ethereum is now available to buy and sell at Bitcoin of America ATM locations.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptonews.com

Crypto Market Sentiment Pulls Back, USDC Wins Week

After a strong rise reported last Monday, the crypto market sentiment has taken a step back, moving away from the positive zone. The average 7-day moving crypto market sentiment score (sentscore) for ten major cryptoassets is now 5.79, down from 5.87 seen a week ago, according to the market sentiment analysis service Omenics.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Analyst lists out these scenarios for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana

The broader crypto market has seen recovery trends from September lows, that have sent the price of top coins rallying. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have recorded some of the biggest gains so far. This has been due to a number of factors that have greatly affected the movement of cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Crypto Market Analyst Says Dogecoin Could Rally 1K% In The Coming Months

Justin Bennet, a crypto market analyst with 78,000 Twitter followers, says Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) may soon begin a 500-1000% rally. What Happened: Bennet says Dogecoin is now consolidating and if the crypto is able to reclaim the $0.24 level, it may result in a multi-month price surge. “If this breaks higher, targets like $0.32, $0.42, and $0.57 are well within reach,” Bennet indicated. “However, keep in mind that a daily close above the upper trend line near $0.245 is required to confirm the breakout.”
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and the U.S. Fiscal Reckoning with Avik Roy

In this video, Peter McCormack, host of What Bitcoin Did podcast, interviews Avik Roy, Editor at Forbes. They discuss the growing problems with debt and inflation, healthcare, and central bank digital currencies. Episode timestamps:. 00:00:00 Introduction. 00:10:06 Healthcare. 00:30:49 Fiscal reckoning. 00:46:01 The Bitcoin thesis. 01:07:21 Control vs choice. 01:16:52...
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Existing Permissions, Heated Regulators, Useless Thinking and 20 Crypto Jokes

This cryptoweek, Vladimir Putin declared that bitcoin has the “right to exist”. So there you go, no worries, BTC will not vanish from existence. Also, JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon reiterated that he thinks BTC is useless… Anyways, with the rise of crypto prices came a jump in the crypto market sentiment, derivatives traders were more active again with open interest in BTC futures going up significantly, and as BTC entered the spotlight, Ethereum took a break. Speaking of Ethereum, half a million dollars was paid for a failed transaction. Yikes! Polkadot rallied too as the team said that parachains can be deployed. Bitfury is said to be valued 'in billions' of pounds as IPO rumors reemerge, a new funding round could bring Consensys’ value to USD 3bn, Binance dedicated USD 1bn towards growing the ecosystem of its BSC, FTX US launched its new NFT marketplace, 1.5% of Coinbase existing user number joined their NFT marketplace waitlist in just a day, and some critics described TikTok’s planned NFT rollout as a flop. As this was happening, Stripe is looking to hire a team of engineers for its crypto operations, while the online voting period for the Mt. Gox creditors to approve or reject the proposed civil rehabilitation plan ended.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Jumps as BTC Futures ETF Set to Make Its Debut

In this video, Real Vision Senior Editor Ash Bennington talks with founder Raoul Pal as they discuss the current situation in markets, upcoming Bitcoin ETF, bank earnings, and much more. The video was live-streamed on October 15, 2021.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – American Wrap 15 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bulls on winning streak pushing for more. Bitcoin price jumped this week after a shift in sentiment on Thursday when global equities went back in the green and investors favored riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. Ethereum and Bitcoin broke through a few critical bearish elements, while XRP seems not to be enjoying the favorable tailwind in global markets.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy