Letter: Choices should be guided by something greater
The sign that caught my attention was the one that said: “My Body, My Choice!”. Remembering the words of Saint Paul, I couldn’t help but think, “Whose Body?”. In addressing the church in Corinth, Paul says: “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought with a price. Therefore, honor God with your bodies.” (1 Corinthians 6:19-20).www.rockymounttelegram.com
