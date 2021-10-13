CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Letter: Dark money behind mailers dissing Hassan

By Editorials
Union Leader
 6 days ago

To the Editor: Have you seen the ads and mailers against Senator Maggie Hassan for her efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices? These ads are funded by dark money groups. They want to scare you to think that you won’t be able to get your prescriptions if they negotiate lower prices for them. These false attacks against Senator Hassan are desperate and ignore both facts and the views and interests of the American people.

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gowdy: Republicans must put 'differences and ambitions aside,' let American people restore balance in midterms

The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend. The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Union Leader

Patrick Hynes: Time for delegation to come clean about reconciliation bil

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, the Vermont socialist, stood at a podium earlier this month and forcefully declared that “two senators do not have the right to sabotage what 48 senators want.” He made the same argument on Twitter. He was bemoaning the fact that the convoluted parliamentary shenanigans he and his colleagues cooked up to pass both the $1.5 trillion hard infrastructure bill and the second, larger spending bill using the budget reconciliation process was falling apart because two Democratic U.S. senators have some objections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Union Leader

Letter: Executive councilors owe NH a better explanation

To the Editor: Why on earth would the four Republican New Hampshire executive councilors vote to reject $27 million in federal funding meant to improve our state’s efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in our state? It is senseless, dangerous and disgusting for them to do so, and it appears that they are cozying-up to and placating far-right extremists who recently stopped our Executive Council from meeting.
POLITICS
The Intercept

Conservative Dark-Money Groups Push Deceptive Ads Against Biden’s Agenda

“Do you want to continue with this medication?” asks an actor portraying a doctor in a new political ad, holding a pill bottle out to a fictional patient. When the patient nods, the fake doctor turns left to two people in dark suits, who frown and shake their heads. “I’m sorry,” the doctor tells the patient. “Insurance companies and Washington bureaucrats — these guys are working together to swipe $500 billion from Medicare to pay for Pelosi and Schumer’s out-of-control spending spree.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Union Leader

Letter: What state does Sen. Hassan think she represents?

To the Editor: U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan is pushing for Manchester-to-Boston Amtrak commuter rail as an economic benefit to New Hampshire and a means to get re-elected. But thinking that more failed commuter rail bureaucracy will benefit New Hampshire demonstrates why she should be replaced by our Republican governor, Chris Sununu.
MANCHESTER, NH
NJ.com

We must shine a light on the shadowy dark money groups trying to influence your vote | Opinion

Recent video advertisements targeting three New Jersey congressmen highlight the danger to democracy and transparency presented by “Dark Money” groups that have penetrated New Jersey’s elections. Three incumbent Democratic congressmen — Andy Kim (3rd District), Frank Pallone (5th District) and Tom Malinowski (7th District) — are targets of the same...
ELECTIONS
Seacoast Online

Letter: Hassan, Shaheen, Pappas must do more to protect our border

Nearly two million people have crossed our southern border illegally this year, thanks to the incoherent policies of this administration. Reports indicate that another caravan of over 60,000, mostly Haitians, is heading toward the southern border. One would expect that our federal delegation be concerned about it, but they are not. Recently, I reached out to Senators Hassan and Shaheen on this topic, and their response was a letter, no doubt written by an intern or staffer, blaming Trump for the problem and calling for immigration reform as though the U.S. didn't have laws already in place.
IMMIGRATION
NJ.com

Don’t be duped by dark money ‘Mediscare’ ads | Editorial

A dark money group is bombarding New Jersey with fearmongering ads that target Congressmen Frank Pallone, Andy Kim and Tom Malinowski: In big block letters, it falsely suggests they want to cut Medicare. Kim, like the others, got this mailer sent to his house. “My first reaction was, what in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Prices#Medicare#Dark Money#American#Gop#Big Pharma
Vox

How screwed are Democrats in the Senate?

Democrats are terrified of what the future holds for them in the United States Senate. The party currently controls half the seats in the chamber, giving them, with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the narrowest possible majority. But some in the party — like pollster David Shor, recently profiled by Ezra Klein in the New York Times — believe demographic trends put Democrats at grave risk of falling into a deep hole over the next two election cycles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Val Demings brings Democrats' losing strategy to Florida

Democrats have found their “anti-Rubio warrior” in Florida’s Senate race, according to Politico. But in Rep. Val Demings, what they have actually found is yet another money furnace that will deliver a disappointing loss when the votes are counted. Politico’s piece details that Demings, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Marco...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Union Leader

Letter: Sununu should consider joining Democrat Party

To the Editor: Kudos to the executive councilors who had the courage to vote against the vaccine mandate money from the feds. They stood for the constitutional rights of New Hampshire citizens. Gov. Chris Sununu needs to start acting like a Republican governor or change his political affiliation. He is sounding and acting like a Democrat.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy