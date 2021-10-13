Letter: Dark money behind mailers dissing Hassan
To the Editor: Have you seen the ads and mailers against Senator Maggie Hassan for her efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices? These ads are funded by dark money groups. They want to scare you to think that you won’t be able to get your prescriptions if they negotiate lower prices for them. These false attacks against Senator Hassan are desperate and ignore both facts and the views and interests of the American people.www.unionleader.com
