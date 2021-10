The climate crisis, and the state of our planet, cannot be denied or ignored any longer. There is no time to waste in pushing our government officials to act on climate change. Here in New Hampshire, we’ve seen several years of exceptionally mild winters, a frightening trend that is sure to continue. While we may enjoy shoveling less snow than usual, the implications of these environmental shifts are tremendous and not yet fully understood.

