The VC women's water polo team won two of three games during day one of the Ventura Tournament Friday at the Ventura Aquatic Center. After dropping the opener to Fullerton 14-9, VC defeated Golden West 11-5 and ran away from Pasadena 16-5. Lauren Mora scored nine goals with four assists and four steals, and she added five saves in the cage in relief in game three, to lead Ventura (11-3, 1-1). Megan Findlay found the inside of the cage eight times with five helpers and four steals on the day. Katie Falls recorded 26 saves in goal.

VENTURA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO