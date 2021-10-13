CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

The Brick Wall / Defense has fueled Olympians’ late-season surge

By Ted Schultz
Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a slow start to the boys soccer season, Columbus East has caught fire, thanks in large part to its defense. The Olympians have won 11 of 12 following a 2-2-1 start. In those past 12 games, they’ve allowed only six goals, with half of them coming in a 3-1 loss at Class 3A No. 1 Fishers, and they posted back-to-back shutouts against New Albany and Columbus North in winning last week’s New Albany Sectional.

