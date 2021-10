Softball played two games against Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., winning the first 7 – 2 and losing the second 5 – 2. “Going into our games against Purdue, I was very excited to see how the team would do against Division 1 competition, and the team did not disappoint,” 5th year senior catcher Madison Stoner said. “I was very proud of everyone for how they played. There were so many people who stepped up, gave it their all, and made big contributions to the team. It was very exciting to beat them.”

