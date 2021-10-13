Jets look to be full-strength after being shorthanded last week

HOPE — The Hauser volleyball team hopes to have everyone coming back heading into Saturday’s Edinburgh Sectional semifinal against Waldron. Over the past week, the Jets had their entire team nearly depleted due to having to quarantine because of COVID-19 issues. It left them with seven players to finish out the final week of the regular season. They were Adrianna Musillami, Stephanie Meek, Mattie Foster, Kayden Miller, Norah Berkenstock, Haylin Campbell and Mikayla Miller.