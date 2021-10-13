1420 Peachtree in Midtown to Lease Most of the Building to Atlanta Law Firm Swift Currie
Atlanta-based law firm Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers LLP announced last week that they have signed a lease for a 100,000 square foot office space at 1420 Peachtree Street in Midtown. The eight-story building has advertised its approximately 160,000 square feet of newly renovated, Class-A office space as a prime headquarters location with “limitless interior design/build potential.”whatnowatlanta.com
