Atlanta, GA

1420 Peachtree in Midtown to Lease Most of the Building to Atlanta Law Firm Swift Currie

By Daniel Alvarado
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta-based law firm Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers LLP announced last week that they have signed a lease for a 100,000 square foot office space at 1420 Peachtree Street in Midtown. The eight-story building has advertised its approximately 160,000 square feet of newly renovated, Class-A office space as a prime headquarters location with “limitless interior design/build potential.”

