Katie Britt announced the launch of a youth coalition supporting her campaign for the U.S. Senate. Called “Students for Katie Britt,” the group’s founding co-chairs are Caleb Smith and Jake Yohn, both high school seniors in Alabama. Caleb is a senior at Hokes Bluff High School, and Jake is a senior at St. James School. The two met while at Alabama Boys State in July. They both heard Britt speak at one of their general sessions and were immediately moved to support the campaign. They have created both a Twitter page and an Instagram page in support of Britt.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO