Cultivate California Effort Highlights Need For Farm Water

On a bright, blustery October day, a day that felt almost like normal fall weather, I had a conversation with filmmaker Emmett Brenner about his latest film, Reflection: A Walk with Water. In the film, Brenner and fellow environmental advocates walk the length of the Los Angeles Aqueduct to raise awareness about the misuses of water in California and the acute effects it’s having on the land. Brenner’s film informs, educates and empowers viewers. Reflection teaches about how water is moved, how that relocation affects the surrounding land and how short-sighted city planning results in shocking and avoidable water waste. It also shows ways, happening in real time, to resolve this mismanagement of water. During the hour and 19 minutes I spent watching Reflection: A Walk with Water,my mind was quietly and beautifully opened. I can’t recommend enough that everyone engage with this film and the insight it affords.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO