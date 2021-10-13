Cultivate California Effort Highlights Need For Farm Water
California is in the middle of one of its worst droughts on record. The federal government reports that showed that nearly half of the state – including the entire Central Valley – is in an exceptional drought as of mid-October. Overall, 2021 has been the ninth driest year in California since accurate records began being kept 127 years ago. Shasta Lake, the state’s largest reservoir, is at 23 percent of capacity and Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir, is at 22 percent of capacity.www.escalontimes.com
