NBA player JR Smith taking time away from the court to get his degree at North Carolina A&T and play on the school’s golf team has caused some buzz. No, literally, Smith was taking part in his first college golf tournament, and while on the 12th hole, nature got the best of him when he stepped on a bee’s nest. On day two of his debut, Smith got a visit from the medical cart after he stepped on a beehive at the Elon Phoenix Invitational in Burlington, NC.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO