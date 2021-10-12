CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pyvott wants to reinvent social media

By Cosette Reeves
Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret, many of us can agree about the worst parts of social media: constant ads, too many posts we don’t want to see, and not enough of the posts we do want to see. Josh Jackman knows this all too well, and this is exactly why he founded Pyvott, a new social media platform that allows the user to tailor-fit their social experience through the creation of custom feeds― removing the clutter of unwanted posts and creating a more immersive experience for the user.

