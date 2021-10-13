CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, PA

Youngsville sweeps Commodore Perry

Warren Times Observer
 6 days ago

YOUNGSVILLE — Mia Rafalski and Molly Helman each had six kills Monday as Youngsville beat Commodore Perry 25-17, 25-23, 25-14 in nonleague girls volleyball. “Everyone seems to be stepping up when need be. It’s not always the same person,” Youngsville head coach Hannah Bulard said. “Freshman Mandie Irvine came in the end of the third set and played amazing at the net getting four kills right away. She is going to be a special player in the future and I’m excited for it.”

