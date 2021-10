Freshman Cassie Britton and senior Julia Bojaczko led Youngsville past Union City and Eisenhower in girls cross country Tuesday. Britton took first in 21:56 and Bojaczko was second, just three seconds behind. Third and fourth place for the girls were both taken by Union City’s Ava Reagle (22:50) and Kennel Wade (23:40). Sarah Sabella of Youngsville placed fifth with a time of 24:01.