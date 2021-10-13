CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwards County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Kiowa, Pawnee, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Kansas. Target Area: Edwards; Kiowa; Pawnee; Pratt; Stafford The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kiowa County in south central Kansas Southeastern Pawnee County in south central Kansas Southwestern Stafford County in south central Kansas Edwards County in south central Kansas Western Pratt County in south central Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1140 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kinsley to 6 miles southwest of Centerview to 11 miles southeast of Mullinville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Centerview around 1150 PM CDT. Lewis around 1155 PM CDT. Garfield around 1200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Fellsburg, Belpre, Trousdale, Zook, Belvidere, Macksville, Hopewell and Wellsford. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Edwards County, KS
County
Pratt County, KS
City
Kiowa, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Belvidere, KS
City
Lewis, KS
City
Pratt, KS
County
Stafford County, KS
City
Kinsley, KS
City
Stafford, KS
County
Kiowa County, KS
County
Pawnee County, KS
City
Macksville, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy