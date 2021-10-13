Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Kiowa, Pawnee, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Kansas. Target Area: Edwards; Kiowa; Pawnee; Pratt; Stafford The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kiowa County in south central Kansas Southeastern Pawnee County in south central Kansas Southwestern Stafford County in south central Kansas Edwards County in south central Kansas Western Pratt County in south central Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1140 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kinsley to 6 miles southwest of Centerview to 11 miles southeast of Mullinville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Centerview around 1150 PM CDT. Lewis around 1155 PM CDT. Garfield around 1200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Fellsburg, Belpre, Trousdale, Zook, Belvidere, Macksville, Hopewell and Wellsford. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH