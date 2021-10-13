Special Weather Statement issued for Carson, Gray, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Roberts A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carson, Gray and southwestern Roberts Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1142 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Groom, or 12 miles east of Panhandle, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pampa, White Deer, Groom, Lefors and Kingsmill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH