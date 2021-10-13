CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kiowa County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kiowa THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD...WEST CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kiowa, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Kiowa County, KS
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Tornado Watch#Extreme Weather
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy