Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Hale; Swisher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Hale, Swisher and northwestern Briscoe Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Wayside to 4 miles southeast of Tulia to 6 miles north of Halfway. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tulia, Kress, Vigo Park, Mackenzie Reservoir, Claytonville, and Edmonson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH