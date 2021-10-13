Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Ford THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD...WEST CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas.