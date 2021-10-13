CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, OH

Geneva looks at water rate increase

By WARREN DILLAWAY warren@starbeacon.com
Ashtabula Star Beacon
 6 days ago

GENEVA — Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette proposed a water rate increase for a one-year period during a city council meeting on Monday. “With the five-year cycle of water rates ending at the end of 2021, I am proposing a single-year rate adjustment for 2022. In doing so, this will align the five-year rate cycles of both water and sewer on the same five-year time frame starting in 2023,” Varckette stated in a written report to council.

www.starbeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Geneva, OH
Geneva, OH
Government
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy