Geneva looks at water rate increase

GENEVA — Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette proposed a water rate increase for a one-year period during a city council meeting on Monday. “With the five-year cycle of water rates ending at the end of 2021, I am proposing a single-year rate adjustment for 2022. In doing so, this will align the five-year rate cycles of both water and sewer on the same five-year time frame starting in 2023,” Varckette stated in a written report to council.